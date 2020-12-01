John G Bright

June 7, 1958 ~ November 20, 2020

John dealt cards in Jackpot, Nevada for about 30 years. Many of John's friendships were developed through his days at Jackpot. He never married but had many special women friends in his life. One of John's passions in life was gardening and working in the rose garden at the Twin Falls Fair Grounds as a volunteer. He spent much of his time going through old dumps and wandering in the desert with his life time friend, Judy Brown. Johnny was loyal to his Mom always being near and looking in on her. He came from a big family with three Sisters, three Half Sisters, two Brothers, three Half Brothers, Sister-in-law Judy Bright McManus, many Nieces and Nephews. Johnny passed away from natural causes due to his ongoing heart condition. JB was JB beating to his own drum. I hope the Lord has the perfect place for him to wander.

Mom, Virginia Bright, Sisters, Etta (Dean) Jensen, Val (Marvin) Allen, Coral Sparrow. Half Sisters, Sue (Bruce) Robbins, Cindy (Mike) Elliot, Boni (Scott) Peters. Brother, Martin Bright. Half Brothers, Joe (Cheryl) Bright, Mike (Mary) Bright, Russ (Lisa) Bright.

Preceded in death by his Father, Jim Bright, Step-Mom Nancy Bright, Brother Eddie Bright and Brother-in-law Jim Sparrow.

There will not be a funeral service at this time. A memorial is being planned for next summer.