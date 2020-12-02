Gerald Ray Scarrow

June 25, 1937 ~ November 28, 2020

Gerald Ray Scarrow, age 83, passed away Friday November 28, 2020. He was born June 25, 1937 in Tulare, CA to Adrian Edward Scarrow and Elsie Maie Bateman Scarrow. Gerald was the eldest of 5 children. He lived in Berryville, Arkansas until the age of 14 when his family made the move to Jerome, Idaho in 1951. Gerald attended school in Jerome, Idaho leaving halfway through his senior year to marry the love of his life, Verna Joy Short, in April of 1956.

The two resided in Jerome and raised 5 children. Gerald was a free spirit vowing at the age of 20 that he would never work for anyone. That vow he kept, forming a partnership with two of his brothers, they created Scarrow Brothers Construction in 1967, and later, Scarrow's Building Supply in 1971.

Gerald was introduced to the gem and mineral world in the early 70's. He became an avid collector, miner and claim owner. Owning claims for the Idaho Bruneau Jasper. Gerald loved the process of mining and finishing Stone. He had a great love of the outdoors. He was a master fisherman and hunter. He loved the Idaho wilderness and all it had to offer. Gerald never missed an opening day hunt at the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness area in 56 years. Salmon and Steelhead fishing were among his favorite things to do. He often headed up north for a quick fishing trip after a long day of work. He never saw a mountain he didn't want to climb or a river he didn't want to fish.

Gerald is survived by three Brothers and a Sister: Don Scarrow, Jim Scarrow, Larry Scarrow (Connie), and Sue Thomas (Gary); four children: Bob Scarrow (Terri Ann); Jane Mason (Bryan); Sheila Coverdale (John); and Rocky Scarrow (Kelley); 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Maie Scarrow; his wife, Verna Joy Scarrow; and his eldest child, Pamela Joy Scarrow.

"As Gerald would say, I did it my Way."

A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 W I Street, Jerome. Masks are required for attendance, please.

Memories and condolences may be shared on Gerald's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.