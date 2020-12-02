Darrell W. Ross

January 2, 1950 ~ November 28, 2020

To live is Christ. To die is gain.

Darrell W. Ross went home to be with our LORD Jesus Christ November 28, 2020. He went peacefully in his sleep at his home in Buhl, Idaho, where, without warning, his heart stopped as the result of a silent heart attack. The day before he had been enjoying games with kids and grandkids, full of vitality and his usual antics.

He was born on January 2, 1950 in Wendell, Idaho and lived an extraordinary life. Darrell was a larger than life character and his presence was felt wherever he went. He was passionate about his faith, his family, his country and his business.

(A member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church when he passed, Darrell always said he began attending church 9 months before he was born. He led and participated in Bible studies, missions, evangelism, fasting and prayer all of his life. His love for Jesus and the Bible are legacies for us to always remember.)

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Wesley Ross & Jennie Dotson Ross, his brother Calvin Ross, his son Daniel, and first wife Marcia. He is survived by siblings, Allan Ross, Carolyn Bell, Norman Ross & Gordon Ross; his wife Beth Ross; his children, Warren, Heather, Blair, Zachary, Caroline, Melissa, Timothy, Sarah and Jennifer; along with their spouses, 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5th at 12:00pm at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in the main sanctuary. There will also be a viewing immediately before the service beginning at 11:00am.