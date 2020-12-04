Karlyne Bledsaw

February 13, 1947~ November 27, 2020

Karlyne Bledsaw passed away on November 27, 2020 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 73. She was born on February 13, 1947 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Karl Dannymiller and Josefine Ruiz. She is the middle of 4 children. She joins her husband Loy Bledsaw. She is survived by her son James Richard Bernardo, her brothers, Wayne, Doug, and Norman, her best friend who was like a sister Lupe Cisneros, and her niece Gwendollyn Cheney (Lallan). Karlyne was involved with her community at Bridgeview Estates. Karlyne loved to sew and quilt many items for her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You can view a live stream of the service at https://youtu.be/xL7mdu-XuOw. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.