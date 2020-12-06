Terry Thane Lancaster

June 14, 1951 ~ November 25, 2020

Terry Thane Lancaster waved goodbye to this earthly home, and walked into the arms of Jesus, on November 25, 2020 after a long & courageous battle with Cirrhosis of the Liver & Congestive Heart Failure. He was born June 14, 1951 in Gooding, Idaho to Thane & Nadine (Savage) Lancaster. The family returned to Filer where Terry grew up, attended school, & graduated from Filer High School with the class of 1969. He attended Northwest Nazarene College.

Terry drove truck for a number of years for Circle A Construction then moved on to driving fuel tankers for Brico of Idaho. It was surprising to us when he all-of-a-sudden announced his trucking days were over. He worked in Parts at Twin Falls Tractor until his retirement in 2016. He loved good conversations with the farmers and old friends that came into the store to get parts, and he always had a story to tell us. No matter how many times we heard the same story, he spiced it up a bit each time. He provided us with lots of good laughs.

I will always be beyond proud of him for his bravery & willpower to stop drinking & smoking the same day. Cold turkey. And he never looked back. We had many, many conversations about choices that had been made down through life, with those early choices bringing serious health issues the past 4 years.

It was not an easy journey, by any means, but I was honored to be his caregiver and gave it 110% from beginning to end. The day he looked at me and told me he had rededicated his life to the Lord -- and was ready to go "home" -- brought an entirely different set of emotions to me. I saw a look of peace in his eyes I had not seen for many years.

Terry is survived by: his children Cade Lancaster & Caitlyn Lancaster; grandson Ryder Thane Lancaster; mother Nadine Lancaster; sister Paula (Bimbo) Bivens; niece Brianna (Jay) Karel; nephews Braun (Hailey) Bivens & Brauc Bivens; great nieces Brynlie Bivens & Hadlee Bivens; great nephews Jase Bivens & Beau Karel; aunt, Samme Reed; numerous cousins; and a host of good and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by: his father Thane E. Lancaster; maternal grandparents Sam & Faye Savage; paternal grandparents Ira & Clyde Lancaster; and nephew Braden Thane Bivens.

I shall miss you every single day for the rest of my life. There was a lot of heartache in your world, but I hope the recent years brought you peace and good moments. And I know you knew you were so loved by us. You are totally free of pain and heartache now, Terry. You can relax in the arms of Jesus. Go Rest High on That Mountain.

~Sis~

At Terry's request there will be no services. He asked that forgiveness would be quick & never let friends & family go without knowing they are loved.