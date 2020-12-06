Steve Whitmore

March 25, 1952 ~ December 3, 2020

Steve Whitmore passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, December 3, 2020, after a heroic fight against the complications of COVID.

Steve was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 25, 1952 to Harry and Helen Kathryn Whitmore. Growing up he was an avid Fisherman and hunter and his love of the outdoors carried over into his adult life.

Steve attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Twin Falls High School. Steve worked for Independent Meat Company from an early age (16) and continued working for Falls Brand in management until 2018. He married Renee Buchanan in December of 1976. They had two beautiful daughters Christa Whitmore and Amy (Bob) Nipper.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Kathryn Whitmore.

He is survived by his wife, Renee, and Daughters Christa Whitmore, Amy (Bob) Nipper, his brother Eric (Jenny) Whitmore and their daughters Katie and Ame Whitmore.

Steve touched numerous friends throughout his life. He put himself in experiences that 99% of people will never see or even think of doing, anybody who had him in their life for even a moment was blessed.

Our profound thanks for the care and compassion from the nurses and doctors in St. Luke's Twin Falls ICU.

Due to COVID we will only have a private ceremony for the family.