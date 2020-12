Daniel Allan Grant

March 29, 1960 ~ December 2, 2020

Daniel Allan Grant, AKA Crazy Hair passed away December 2 2020 in Twin Falls Idaho. He was born March 29 1960 in Rupert Idaho to George and Ellen Grant. Raised on the family homestead north of Rupert and attended Minico high school.

He enjoyed Motorcycling and snow skiing.

Survived by his siblings Leonard, Michaelene Rowe and William.

Predeceased by his Parents, grandparents and brothers George, Timothy and Gregory.