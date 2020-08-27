Pastor Rogelio Fernandez Sr.

February 14, 1946 ~ August 24, 2020

On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Fernandez Family lost their biggest hero, Pastor Rogelio Fernandez Sr. Loving husband and father to Roy Jr. (Linda), Norma (Rey), Nelda, & Catarina (David).

On November 1st, 1969, Pastor Rogelio married the love of his life Maria Aguirre. The greatest love story of all time. Pastor Rogelio Fernandez Sr. was born February 14, 1946 in Monterrey, MX to Ernesto and Hermelinda Fernandez. He was survived by his 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His greatest joys were spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

He co-pastored a church in 2003, and in 2011 he moved to Burley, Idaho to start El Buen Samaritano Church.If you ask 100 people who Pastor Rogelio Fernandez Sr was, they would all give you a different story. A hard worker. A man of his word. A man of integrity. A man of honor. To the Fernandez Family he was the heart and soul of the family who left his footprints on all of our hearts.

A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mountain View Christian Center, 317 Mountain View Lane, Burley, ID 83318. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.