John Doerr

May 25, 1933 - August 22, 2020

John Doerr of Twin Falls, Idaho, age 87, died of complications from acute aging on August 22, 2020. He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota to Mary Heisler Doerr and August Doerr, on May 24, 1933.

John was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He had many passions in his life, among them the practice of Law, hunting and fishing, gathering the bounty of the wild, gardening, travel and adventure, visiting with family and friends, the study of philosophy and classic literature, music and dance, and lifting a glass of good drink. He celebrated life and lived it to the fullest, knowing it was a blessed gift, not to be taken for granted.

John spent his youth in Napoleon, North Dakota. There, in his formative years, he learned the importance of family and his Catholic faith. In and around his home town were grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins, with whom he spent hours and days visiting, working for and learning from. His parents taught him the essentials of hunting and fishing, the importance of responsibility and a sound work ethic, and service to our Lord, which he spent the remainder of his life in pursuit of perfecting.

John spent time being educated, in his teens at Saint John's Prepartory School, Collegeville, MN, then on to Saint John's University for a year. John finished his education at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, ND, in 1958 when he received his J.D. in Law. During his time in school, in the summers he traveled to northern Idaho, where he worked for the forest service and developed his love of the mountains, adventure, and the State of Idaho.

John started his practice of Law with his father August in Napoleon, ND, for the first five years, then made the decision to pursue an opportunity to work for a law firm in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he practiced Law until a week before his death. John had a long honorable career as a Lawyer.

The first love of his life was Rosemarie Hansen. The first time they met in 1954, they fell in love. A short time later they were married, and spent the next 60 years together, until Rosemarie's death in 2016. John and Rosemarie lived a passionate and loving life, filled with music and dance, travel and adventure, family and friends. John's second love, Joan Davies, blossomed late in his life. Their life together was filled with friendship and love, a shared passion for travel, gardening, adventure, family and friends.

John had a passion for adventure. There was hunting and fishing, climbing in the mountains, exploration of the desert and mountains of southern Idaho. There were trips to many distant places in the pursuit of birds, fish and big game, as well as new cultures, new people and old friends, and visiting family; experiencing life to its fullest. He shared this with, and instilled within his children the same sense of adventure and curiosity about the world. He had many close friends that shared his passion, which resulted in many great adventures and many funny stories.

Hopefully, many of you, who have read this far, will have a smile on your face recounting one, or more. We could go on, but if you would like to share or just hear some stories, please join us after the services are complete for a celebration of John's life. Location and details will be shared at the services.

John is survived by his second love, Joan Davies, sisters Lori and Trish, children Kathleen Willard, Thomas Doerr, Michele Harris and Mark Doerr, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Vigil service and Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28; burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.