Richard W. "Rick" Martin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Richard W. "Rick" Martin of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2020. Formerly of Denver Colorado, he had lived in Twin Falls since 2003. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, his family relocated to Denver in 1955. He graduated from high school in Denver and from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 1969.

After discharge from active duty in the army in 1970, he worked as a piping/cost estimator, before a five-year career selling real estate. Subsequently, he owned and operated a commercial air conditioning and refrigeration service business, owned and managed his rental properties, manufactured and sold weapons vaults. Rick served in the US Army Reserve in Denver from 1970-76, and the Idaho National Guard in Boise in 1983-84.

He enjoyed hiking and backpacking with his Labs in the Idaho wilderness, and in later years, ATV/four-wheeler excursions, much of it in the South Hills. He was a tactical shooting enthusiast, enjoying shooting excursions to Hagerman, Idaho, as well informal shoots in the desert.

Rick loved animals and supported the rescue, veterinary, and adoption programs of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Internment to be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, alongside his maternal grandparents.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
