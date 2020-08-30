Barbara Thomfohrde

November 27, 1937 - August 22, 2020

Barbara Jean Thomfohrde, age 82, of Colbert, Washington, passed away August 22, 2020. She was born in Hailey, Idaho on November 27, 1937. She graduated from Hailey High School.

She was married to John Carl Thomfohrde on March 1, 1959 in Spokane, Washington. Together they raised 3 children and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a passion for gardening, her cats, and bowling. She was a loving wife and mother, and she will always be loved, remember, and treasured.

She was survived by her children, Kristine Marie Wylie, Matthew John Thomfohrde, and Mark John Thomfohrde. Barbara also leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. Memorial contributions are suggested in Barbara's name to the American Kidney Foundation, or the American Heart Association.

Due to current social restrictions, Barbara's funeral arrangements will be held in private. To leave an online condolence to Barbara's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.