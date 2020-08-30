Eugene Raymond Webb

January 6, 1928 ~ August 14, 2020

Eugene Webb once wrote a poem titled, "Heaven Is My Goal." He reached his goal on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home in San Gabriel, CA. Eugene was 92 ½ years old and lived life well, with gusto and courage. He savored life and lived a life of gratitude.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 6, 1928 to Ray Webb and Lucy Higgins Webb and from the start he won the hearts of family and friends. Once a friend, always a friend was how he lived, giving of himself to those he loved.

He started working at the age of nine, selling magazines and newspapers which set the course for his career as a salesman. Gene quit school in his junior year of high school to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1946. He served in China, Tientsin and Tsingtao. Once he was discharged, he returned home to Twin Falls to woo his former classmate, Aileen Bartlett and they were married on Thanksgiving Day 1948 in Los Angeles, CA. It was there in Los Angeles that Gene began his thirty-seven years as a salesman in the electrical wholesale supply field. He and Aileen raised three children and were married sixty-eight years until Aileen's passing in December 2016. Gene returned to school at age forty-nine, earning his B.A. and M.A. from Cal State LA in Health and Safety with certification for the specialist in alcohol and drug problems. His thesis turned into his first poetry book, An Alcoholic's Poetic Story. Eugene has published three poetry books with his fourth book to be published later this year. He has also published hundreds of poems in the Mid Valley News, where he has a column, "Webb's Rules" and in other local newspapers, magazines, church bulletins, etc. In 1985 Eugene went on to have a second fulfilling career helping people as an advance planning counselor and divisional manager at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA.

Eugene was active in his church for over sixty years and with the help of God and Alcoholics' Anonymous, he remained sober for more than fifty-four years. He describes himself through his poetry as one "in love" with life and God was truly his "reason for living." He also writes that without people he couldn't live. He was a people person and often the life of the party. His legacy lives on through family and friends and his printed word. There's no need to guess his thoughts or his feelings on a variety of topics because they are in rhyme. Along with poetry, he enjoyed music, art, books, movies, playing cards and traveling, visiting friends and family along the way. Eugene lived life fully and with purpose. He believed he found the secret to living by having Jesus in his heart, living for Him by loving and giving to his family and others.

He is survived by his three children, Gail Baker (Dan), Kirk Webb and Jill Walsh (Steve); five grandchildren, April Thatte (Sam), Wendi Muffley (James), Jared Baker (Camille), Noelle Walsh-Rubio (Arturo) and Ashley Jameson (Cameron); ten great-grandchildren, Jordan Gibson (Christina), Cole Scott (Haley), Chase Gibson (Kennadi), Alyssa Thatte, Owen Cantrell, Ethan Cantrell, Paige Muffley, Lucy Rubio, Autumn Jameson and Oliver Rubio; one great-great grandson, Greyson Gibson, all CA residents; sister Tamzy Sharp, niece Leslie Bunnell and brother-in-law Russell Bartlett (Marvina) of Twin Falls, ID; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service is planned for Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 9am Memorial Chapel Patio at Rose Hills.