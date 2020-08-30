Debra Maye Williams

October 17, 1951 ~ August 23, 2020

Debra Maye Williams, 68, of Paul, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home with her children by her side.

Debra was born October 17, 1951, to Bynum and Laverne Williams in Elk City, Oklahoma. She moved to the Rupert area as a toddler growing up on her daddy's homestead north of Rupert. Mom was a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church. She attended Acequia Elementary and graduated from Minico High School in 1970. After graduation her free spirit led her from place to place before settling down back on the family farm in 1982. After her children were grown, Mom decided to continue her education at the College of Southern Idaho, and then onto Boise State University, where she graduated with her Bachelors of Science. She was excited to graduate within a year of her son, Erik. Her daughters, Hiedi and Inga, graduated from the University of Idaho, so there was always a Boise State University vs University of Idaho rivalry in the household.

In 2001, Debra was hired as the Director for Brookdale Senior Living in Boise, Idaho. She had found her passion and truly loved helping others in their later years of life. In August 2011, she moved to the Twin Falls area working with Senior Living until she became ill. She was more of a fighter than any of us realized, overcoming tremendous odds. Mom moved to Paul, Idaho, in 2019, to be closer to her precious grandkids. She loved attending all of their activities. Some of Mom's favorite things to do included camping at Neilson Country, fishing, eating candy, planting flowers and watching her kids and grandkids play on the river.

She is survived by her daughters, Hiedi Williams (Brent) Skaggs, and Inga (Ron) Elkin; and her son, Erik (Erinn) Neilson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren which she absolutely adored and they gave her purpose in life – Jim Patrick Elkin, Reina Maye Elkin, Charles Gage Skaggs, Hennessy G Skaggs, Maisie Rose Neilson, Riley Diane Neilson, William Scott Neilson, and Grady Glenn Neilson; as well as two brothers, Larry (Lori) Williams, and Bill (Toni) Williams.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Bynum and Laverne Williams.

The family would like to deeply express their appreciation to Visions Home Health & Hospice, and Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the care, support and compassion that you provided for our mom over the past few weeks. We also give a special THANK YOU to Molly Kloer, Angie Reynolds, Jill Saleen, Lou Ball, Loraine Kelly, and all of Debra's friends for loving our mom so much and helping our family.

A Celebration of Debra's life will take place from 3 until 6 p.m. in the form of an Open House on Thursday, September 3rd at the Rupert Elk's Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Debra Williams' name to the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 426, Rupert, Idaho 83350.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.