Devoe Brown

1931 - 2020

Devoe Brown was born April 28, 1931 in Vidette, Arkansas. Son of William Clagg Brown and Ocie Hudson Brown. In 1942 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho.

Devoe started working at 12 years old learning the Floor Covering trade. By 14 he worked full-time installing flooring when he wasn't in school. While in his senior year of school, he finally had a class with his future bride, Colleen Mooney. Devoe knew she was the one. They were married a year later on May 28th, 1950. He proposed to her with a house plan. And proceeded to build their first home.

Devoe enjoyed a full life and enjoyed backpacking and hunting with Colleen and their five children and numerous friends & family. The menagerie of animals that they kept at their home on Dora Drive kept the Brown's and their neighborhood well entertained.

Devoe was very involved in many developments and construction projects around the Twin Falls area. Devoe had a great love for people. He had wonderful relationships with the city government, contractors and community members. He was loved by so many and known for his generosity and willingness to help. Homeownership was very important to him so he helped all of his children achieve that goal and to-date has helped nearly all of his grandchildren to purchase their homes. He has a plan in place to also help his great grandchildren purchase as well. Many others have also been recipients of his generosity.

Devoe was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are: his sister Thelma Swenson. Children Shelley Zimmerman, Kathryn Brown, Rhonda Smith, Bobbi Sweet, and Dan (Susan) Brown. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Devoe's celebration of life will be held September 4th at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls, Idaho. A lunch will be provided afterward so stick around and share some stories with the family. Social distancing regulations are in place. However, if you don't feel comfortable or can't make it we do plan to stream the service on Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Twin Falls Optimist Club so that Devoe can fulfill his goal of helping children in need or Hospice Visions, they have been so wonderful to our family.