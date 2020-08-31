Mildred "Mickey" Lowder

June 13, 1934 ~ August 24, 2020

Mildred "Mickey" Lowder, age 86 of Buhl, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her family on August 24, 2020.

Mickey was born in Rupert, Idaho on June 13, 1934 to James and Beth Brady.

Mickey met her future husband James "Jim" Lowder in Rupert in front of the ice cream shop. They were married on February 12, 1951 in Rupert, Idaho. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for a short time. Then moved to Buhl, Idaho and stayed. Shortly after moving to Buhl they started a family. First came Jim then Cindy, Dennis and Doug.

Mickey was a past member of Jaycee-etts. Mickey and Jim have been long standing members of the First Baptist Church of Buhl.

Mickey worked at J.C. Penney's in Buhl until it closed. She worked at a fish hatchery for a short time. Then she went to work at Sav Mor Drug in Buhl for over 20 years.

She loved her kids and grandkids and went to all the events they participated in. She was their biggest fan offering encouragement and love to them.

She enjoyed camping, fishing and a cold drink with friends and family.

Mickey is survived by her husband of 69 years Jim Lowder, son Jim Lowder (Shelly) Salmon Idaho, daughter Cindy Frey (Mark) Buhl, son Dennis Lowder (Pam) Buhl, son Doug Lowder (Amy) Thailand, 12 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Harry Brady, Rodney Brady, Lyle Brady, Sister Nadine Phillips and a Granddaughter Ashley Lowder.

Celebration of life will take place on September 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Buhl, 400 9th Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.