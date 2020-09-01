Joan Dolores Creamer

December 9, 1930 ~ August 29, 2020

Joan Dolores Creamer returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 89.

She was born December 9, 1930, in Axtell, Kansas, to Albert and Marie Theresa Walters Wullschleger. She spent her childhood in Kansas, later moving to Twin Falls, Idaho, with her parents. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1948. She attended Marylhurst College in Oregon. Returning to Twin Falls after college, she married Wesley Creamer on June 14, 1951. They made their home in Twin Falls, and their union was blessed with four children. They moved to Rupert, Idaho, in 1963, where she resided until her death.

One of Joan's greatest joys in life was her family. She dedicated her life to being a wife and mother, and later, became a staunch supporter of her grandchildren in all of their activities. Every fall, she canned and froze produce from Wes's large garden that the family and neighbors enjoyed year-round. She also enjoyed doing needlework and stitched many beautiful quilt tops and wall hangings. She was an avid scrapbooker and produced dozens of albums chronicling the lives of her family. In early years, she worked for Dr. Davis as a secretary, lab and x-ray technician, as the memorial director for the Idaho Youth Ranch, and as a substitute teacher. She and Wes took the opportunity to travel later in life, touring may different historical sites in the United States. She also loved to read and passed that love on to her children.

Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in different capacities, including her favorite –a Relief Society teacher and stake primary secretary. She and Wes were avid genealogy indexers, indexing thousands of records. She also enjoyed doing family history.

She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Orthel; three of her children, Clark (Kay) Creamer of Bullhead, Arizona; Leslie (Clint) Crane of Rupert, Idaho; and Lisa (Kelly) Hollibaugh of Kimberly, Idaho. She delighted in her seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, David.

For the past several years, she had been a resident at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation. The family is very grateful to the staff at Countryside for the excellent care they provided for Joan.

The funeral will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, under the direction of Jeff Rasmussen. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.