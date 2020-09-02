Menu
Robert Josiah Skinner

December 31, 1964 ~ August 28, 2020

Robert Josiah Skinner, 55, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Robert was born on December 31, 1964 to Arthur and Barbara Huey Skinner.

He is survived by; his mother, Barbara; sons, Robert, Richard, Avery and Kavin; daughters, Jessica, Andrea and Jennifer; grandchildren, Angel, Isaac, Abel, Noah, Preston, Jenica, Evelyn, Alivia, Zahkya, Raiden, Hyrum, Elija, Wyatt, Paige, Hailey and Xavier; ex-wife, Leona; and mother of his twin sons Norma.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Kimberly Christian Church at 307 Madison St. E in Kimberly, Idaho. Donations to assist with the celebration of life can be made at any D.L. Evans Bank branch to the benefit account of Robert Skinner.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
