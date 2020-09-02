Howard Clair Hoskin

September 3, 1928 ~ July 1, 2020

Howard Clair Hoskin 91 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Howard was born on September 3, 1928 to Clair Hoskin and Mary Frances (Griffith) Hoskin in Vancouver, WA. He grew up living in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. After leaving school he worked a variety of jobs including logging, hauling logs to the sawmills, working in a sawmill and working at a gas processing plant.

Howards parents divorced and both remarried. Each parent gave him a half brother Sidney C. Hoskin and Ben E. Tate.

He served in the US Army for two years. Twice he was to be deployed to Korea but had two medical upsets, one a surgery, so after recuperating was deployed to upper Hayford, England.

Howard and Lucille Stansell were married February 3, 1955 at the Bethel Temple Church with Rev. R. M. David officiating. After moving to Twin Falls he worked for Volco Builders, hauling materials, mostly cinder block to Twin Falls and Jerome. Howard started learning the meat cutting business at Albertsons Store at west five points, and worked at several other stores. He retired after 20 years. He went to work in the poultry processing business and retired after 20 years from Lamb Weston. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and dredging for gold at his fathers claim in north Idaho with good results. He was active in church and was a good family grandfather.

Howard is survived by his wife Lucille; son Rodney C. Hoskin of Twin Falls; daughter Lona (Jon) Nelson of Gardner, Kansas; son John (Leena) Huber of Twin Falls; seven grandchildren Jill Wyman, Julie Isaacson, Amanda Weeks, Larissa Nelson, Spencer Nelson, Samuel Huber and Melissa Huber. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by and infant son Kevin Hoskin, a granddaughter Elaine Huber and 2 siblings. Howard prayed for his kids every day and those prayers will be missed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.