Christopher Tanner

March 8, 1978 ~ August 25, 2020

PAUL – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Barry Christopher (Chris) Tanner, former resident of Paul, Idaho, passed away from injuries sustained in a trucking accident in Covelo, California.

Chris was born on March 8, 1978, to Barry and Linda Tanner. The only boy placed right in the middle of four sisters, he knew how to hold his own from an early age. He graduated from Minico High School in 1996, and took several classes from CSI, always having a passion for law.

On May 17, 1997, he married Jamie Streeter (Palmer), together they had a son, Brandon Christopher Tanner. In 2000, they divorced but remained good friends and great co-parents. In 2005, Chris was blessed to have a daughter with Kate Boisoneau, Miyah Joe Tanner.

Chris had a passion for reading and learning. He devoured books of any size; Stephen King and Brandon Sanderson books were always a favorite. He was also unbeatable at board games such as Trivial Pursuit. The amount of useful (and useless!) information he knew was astounding, he was highly intelligent. He loved to go on adventures. Snowboarding, camping, and running were always a favorite. He enjoyed taking his Jeep anywhere and everywhere, even if it wasn't the best idea! No rock was too big, no road too small.

Chris was in a terrible car accident on September 8, 1997, that changed the course of his life. He fought a long, hard internal and physical battle for the last 23 years, but in the end had really turned a corner and was coming out ahead. Chris was engaged to the love of his life, and high school sweetheart, Andrea Searle (Casillas). He was also expecting his first grandchild, who we know will now have an amazing guardian angel. He adored his niece and nephews and loved teasing them and chasing them around to make them squeal. His witty charm, sarcasm, and charismatic smile will always be remembered, and will be forever missed.

Chris was preceded in death by his sister, Stacey Tanner; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Fredona Schenk; paternal grandfather, Johnnie Tanner; and step-grandfather, Gordon Blair. He is survived by his fiancé, Andrea Searle (Casillas) of Concord, California; his parents, Barry and Linda Tanner of Paul, Idaho; his children, Brandon (Cerrin) Tanner of Burley, Idaho, and Miyah Tanner of Richland, Washington; his sisters, Cori Tanner of Boise Idaho, Robyn (Ryan) Fisher of Boise, Idaho, and Casey (Kyle) Elfe of Spring Creek, Nevada; paternal grandmother, Dolly Blair of Burley, Idaho; nephews, Braden and Ethan Elfe, and Henry and Bryce Fisher; and niece, Makyla Elfe.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where a visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the services.