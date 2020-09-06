Catherine Joy Shropshire

May 7, 1936 – August 30, 2020

Joy was born on a farm southwest of Jerome, Idaho on May 7, 1936 to Arthur Payton and Catherine Summerville Payton. She attended schools in Jerome, graduating high school in 1954. She married Rannald Shropshire July 2, 1954. They had 66 years together.

Joy worked at many different jobs. She worked several years at Simplot Soilbuilders in the office. She managed The Husky Gas Station, clerked at Winslow Dept. Store and managed the Jerome Laundromat for several years.

Joy was an accomplished artist and sold many paintings. She loved canning garden produce and making jams to give to family and friends. Her mother took her to the First Baptist Church in Jerome as a child and attended there all of her life.

She accepted Christ as her savior when she was 12 years old at Cathedral Pines Church camp. In her later years she spent many months doing volunteer work at the camp. Joy served on many boards and offices at The First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and was a youth leader for several years. She was active in The Americans Baptist Women's work. She also volunteered with the interfaith group, driving people to their doctor's appointments. She attended the Silver Sneakers exercise group at the YMCA for several years.

She loved the land, loved people, and always enjoyed making new friends.

Joy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda Sue, her parents and all her siblings. Brothers Gene, Buey, Cedar and twin brother Roy Payton. Sisters Lily Singleton, Ruth Shriver, and Minni Troughtner.

She is survived by her husband Rannald (Randy) Shropshire and children Keeven (Sandi) Shropshire, Allen (Janis) Shropshire, and daughter Kathleen (Mito) Alonzo. Four grandchildren and one great grand-daughter.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jerome at 2:30 on Saturday, September 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Cathedral Pines Church camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.