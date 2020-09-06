Calvin Montgomery Calico

April 23, 1931 ~ August 26, 2020

On August 26, 2020, Dad quietly walked through the front doors of St. Luke's Twin Falls Medical Center and softly through the back door entering heaven.

Calvin Montgomery Calico was born April 23, 1931, to Joe Burton Calico and Nettie Montgomery Calico. At the tender age of 18 months, his mother passed away on November 8, 1932, followed by his father on August 3, 1934. He was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Marian Nettie Montgomery.

In 1950, Calvin was introduced to a pretty girl in a red dress. He persisted in pursuing Emma Jean Radmall, and they were married June 28, 1952, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. This union was blessed by six children.

He loved cars, especially his 1951 Mercury. Calvin also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, the out of doors and driving through the mountains. His "bit of heaven" was being in his backyard surrounded by his family.

He was quiet, kind, generous, and compassionate. His life's philosophy was "treat others as you want to be treated." It was not uncommon for him to help someone stranded on the road or give money to someone struggling. He didn't treat any one person special, he treated every one special.

Calvin was dedicated to his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 68 years; daughters, Nettie Jean "Jeana" Asay, Cheryl (Alan) Okelberry, both of Twin Falls, Kathy (Ferrell) Mallory of Orem, Utah, Carol (Kent) Lewin of Holladay, Utah, Lori Calico of Charlottesville, Virginia; and son, Wayne (Sonia) Calico of Boise, Idaho; 32 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Nathan Okelberry.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Lynwood Ward, located at 421 Maurice St., in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those unable to attend in person may participate in the funeral service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.