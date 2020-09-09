Betty H. Eastep Leazer

December 11, 1928 - September 4, 2020

Betty passed away at home. She was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Dewey and Leona Eastep. The family moved to Idaho when she was nine years old. She met the love of their life, and married Richard Speck Leazer Aug. 26, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Here they spent the rest of their lives.

She has two daughters and one son; Cindy and Allan Husperger - Children: Rebecca and Cori of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; Shanda and Jim Kuykendall- Children: Keven and Klint of Twin Falls; Jeffrey and Nickie Leazer, Children: Ashley, Rio, Ryan and Brenden of Twin Falls. Step Brother Wallace & Linda Ekron, of Jerome. She had 9 Great Grand Children, and many nieces and nephews. Proceeding her in death are her parents, Dewey & Leona Eastep; husband, Richard Speck Leazer; One daughter, Cindy Hunsperger; Two Sisters, Carmen Jackson and Cheryl Madson; Step brother, Wallace Ekron.