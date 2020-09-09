Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Leazer

Betty H. Eastep Leazer

December 11, 1928 - September 4, 2020

Betty passed away at home. She was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Dewey and Leona Eastep. The family moved to Idaho when she was nine years old. She met the love of their life, and married Richard Speck Leazer Aug. 26, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Here they spent the rest of their lives.

She has two daughters and one son; Cindy and Allan Husperger - Children: Rebecca and Cori of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; Shanda and Jim Kuykendall- Children: Keven and Klint of Twin Falls; Jeffrey and Nickie Leazer, Children: Ashley, Rio, Ryan and Brenden of Twin Falls. Step Brother Wallace & Linda Ekron, of Jerome. She had 9 Great Grand Children, and many nieces and nephews. Proceeding her in death are her parents, Dewey & Leona Eastep; husband, Richard Speck Leazer; One daughter, Cindy Hunsperger; Two Sisters, Carmen Jackson and Cheryl Madson; Step brother, Wallace Ekron.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.