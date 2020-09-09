Maria Fatima Azevedo

May 16, 1953 ~ September 5, 2020

Maria Fatima Azevedo, 67, of Buhl, passed away on September 5, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. She was born to Francisco Tavares de Sousa and Maria da Conceicao Lima on May 16, 1953, in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal.

Maria Fatima's passions and primary focuses in life were her faith in God, her children and in more recent years, her grandchildren. She had an extraordinary talent in cooking and always held an open door into her home. Family or not, hungry or not, she took great pleasure in nurturing and feeding anyone who came into her home. Crocheting hats and scarves, praying devoutly, entertaining friends and family visitors and tending to her plants and flowers filled her days. Whether she lived with plenty or little, she was always content and grateful for what she had. A loyal, kind and caring friend to so many and she often enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee and something sweet with many friends. Maria Fatima was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the words "live day by day and love each other."

Maria Fatima is survived by her children, Dario (Jessica) Azevedo; Ruben (Brittnie) Azevedo; and Cat (Logan) Gietzen; and her eight grandchildren, Payton, Hattie, Eli, Lylah, LJ, Stella, Dax and Millie.

Viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, followed by a rosary at 7:00 pm in her honor at Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

The family would like to share their deepest gratitude to Dr. Canty, Teresa Sousa and Visions Hospice for caring for Maria Fatima for so many years and in her final days.

