GERALD R. "Jerry" HILL

January 4, 1947 ~ August 25, 2020

Jerry passed away on August 25, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Oregon at the age of 73.

Jerry was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 4, 1947 to Burton and Lorene Hill.

Jerry moved with his family to Hansen, Idaho at a young age. He attended school in Hansen, Idaho his school years and graduated from High School in1965. Jerry worked on the family farm with his family.

In the Spring of 1966 Jerry joined the Air Force. While serving at a base in Klamath Falls, Oregon he met his future wife JoAnn Roundy. They were married in December 1969. They were able to travel and live in Spain, Arizona,and Colorado. In June 1985 they were blessed with a son, Nicholas. Jerry retired from the Air Force in March, 1986 and they returned to Klamath Falls, Oregon where they resided to this time.

Jerry was a member of a large family of seven boys and four girls. There was always a lot of activity, friends and family gathered at their home.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Burton and Lorene, three sisters Frances True, Norma Savage and Linda Bolton. He was also preceded in deathby five brothers William, John, Kenneth, Ronald, and Dale.

Jerry is survived by his wife JoAnn and son Nick. He is also survived by a brother, Norman and a sister, Karen Mueller and many very dear and close friends he gained through the years.

He leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Interment will be in Klamath Falls, Oregon.