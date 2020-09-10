Patricia Mattlin

March 13, 1952 - September 5, 2020

Patricia Mattlin made her transition on September 5, 2020 after a courageous journey with cancer.

Pattie was born in Peoria, Illinois March 13, 1952. She lived in MT, WY, CO and UT before settling in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1979. She received her accounting degree from College of Southern Idaho, while working and raising her two children. She became the manager of the Magic Valley Federal Credit Union (Connections) where she retired in 2018 after 27 years.

Pattie had a love of life and travel, making many trips to the Midwest to visit family, to the Pacific North West for live music festivals and to the Southwest with good friends for spiritual retreats. Her favorite past times were shopping and reading, belonging to several book clubs. She was an artist and dabbled in many forms including painting, sketching, writing, pottery, crocheting, needlework and sewing. She shared her works of love with family, friends and charities. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and was treasurer of Luther Heights Bible Camp for eleven years.

She is survived by her mother Phyllis Mattlin, best friend Ronald Peckenpaugh, son Lee (Stephanie) Koretos, daughter Karla Koretos, grandchildren Chance and Kaylee Koretos, sister Joyce (Kelly) Kleinkopf, brother Karl (Ellen) Mattlin, and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father Charles Mattlin.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions, Meals on Wheels, or Luther Heights Bible Camp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.