Eduardo Aguilar Lara

June 18, 1975 ~ September 6, 2020

Eduardo Aguilar Lara "Lalo", beloved father, husband, brother, son, and uncle died unexpectedly in an accident on September 6, 2020 while doing one of his favorite outdoor activities.

His biggest love was being a father to his two beautiful daughters, Ximena, 8, and Natalia, 5. He adored his loving wife, Bibi, whom he married on October 10, 2010. He said he felt like he "won the lottery" when he found his Bibi.

Eduardo was born June 18, 1975 to Reyes and Margarita Aguilar in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico, where he lived until he was age 11. His family moved to Ketchum, Idaho in 1987, which is where he first fell in love with the outdoors. His family moved to Jerome, Idaho in 1989.

He was a dedicated family man from an early age. As the oldest of five, he worked hard to help his parents and younger sisters and brothers to have a wonderful life and to have what he felt everyone deserved as part of the American Dream. He was loved and adored by everyone. He was so full of joy and brought happiness to so many.

He loved to travel and selflessly shared what he had with others. He always treated his family and friends to multiple adventures, but most of all he shared his love and unconditional support. His life philosophy revolved around the importance of family and making the best out of any situation, always with a smile. It is this philosophy that will help guide us through this life without him until we see him again.

He is survived by his parents, Margarita and Reyes Aguilar; his wife, Eva Bibiana Lopez Cisneros; daughters, Ximena and Natalia; two sisters, Veronica Aguilar (Heber) and Claudia Aguilar (Rafael Santis); two brothers, Antonio and Alberto Aguilar; and nieces and nephews, Vanessa, Catalina, Nathan, and Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bonefacio and Guadalupe Aguilar; and maternal grandparents, Domingo and Rosa Lara.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Eduardo's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.