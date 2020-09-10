Ronald Ray Thorne

December 12, 1938 ~ September 6, 2020

Ronald R. Thorne of Jerome, Idaho died on Sunday, the 6th of September 2020 at age 81, at home, surrounded by his family. Ronn was born December 12, 1938 to Lee and Ida Thorne and was the 11th of 12 children.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At 13 months he contracted Polio and spent most of his childhood in and out of hospitals. But his Polio never stopped or slowed him down from chasing his dreams. As a young man he developed a beautiful singing voice. He sang at school assemblies, church, and other functions.

While he was in high school, he became a disc jockey for a local radio station now called KART radio. While attending Idaho State University he met the love of his life, Kay Harmon. He tells the story that it was the very first day of orientation that he met and fell in love with her. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 20, 1960. This August they celebrated 60 years of marriage. They have two children, Randy Thorne, and Annette Lasike.

Ronn had many hobbies but among his favorites were being a part of the singing group, Rim Rock, fishing, being a member of a bowling league, and recording all of his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, birthdays, holidays and more. In 1973 they returned to Jerome and once again became part of the KART radio family.

He was a kind and gentle man that loved unconditionally. He will be missed by his surviving wife, Kay; son, Randy Thorne; daughter, Annette Lasike; beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Heidi, Danny, Leah (Sau) Layne, and Heather; the second love of his life and great-granddaughter, Cincy; and brother, LaVonne Thorne in Tennessee (Charlotte).

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East B Street, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. The family asks the public attending the funeral to please wear a mask. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ronn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.