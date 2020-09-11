Kevin Lynn Cooper

February 25, 1965 - September 5, 2020

Kevin Lynn Cooper was born February 25, 1965 to Earl Watts and Ann Elizabeth Peabody Cooper in Blackfoot Idaho. He went to be the Lords Landscaper September 5, 2020. Kevin grew up in Morland Idaho the 6th of 6 Children. He attended schools in Moreland and Graduated from Snake River High School class of 1983. In 1989 he married Carrie Linder and became an instant doting father to Josh and in 1990, Kasey arrived. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them.

He started his landscape journey in 1985 at Kimberly Nursery's in Twin Falls and ventured out on his own in 1999. He was an entrepreneur, inventor, and a dreamer. He created beautiful works of art that brought peace and serenity to many. He was a strong man, a fierce worker, and a visionary above all. He recently started a new business, lighting his unique landscapes that truly enhanced and enriched their enjoyment. A truly gifted talented man with the biggest heart and a great sense of humor. He was more than kind, overly caring, and would not think twice to give the shirt off his back. Coop loved meaningful music, good scotch, a fine cigar, but most of all his family and friends. We will miss his tenacious smile and his big bear hugs.

He is survived by his wife Carrie; sons Josh Coronado and Kasey (Tawny) Cooper; Grandson Liam Cooper; Grand-daughter; River expected to arrive in October; siblings, Linda (Jay) Packer of Idaho Falls, Bill (Judy) Cooper of Nampa, ID, Gloria (Carroll) Perkes of Idaho Falls, Debbie Cooper of Hailey, ID and brother in law, Tim Adams, Riverside, ID; along with numerous Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy Adams and a nephew Chris Watson. The world lost a beautiful soul with Kevin's passing, but he lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. His love and light looks over us all.

Visitation and viewing will be held from 3pm-5pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2246 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls. Graveside services Saturday, September 12, at 6pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Reception will follow graveside services at Sunset. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to leave condolences, memories and messages of hope and love.