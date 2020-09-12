Darwin "Max" Bartlett

February 15, 1939 ~ September 4, 2020

Darwin "Max" Bartlett of Hansen joined a joyous reunion on the other side when he passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Zeke and Elva Bartlett on February 15, 1939, and was the fourth of six children. He was raised and lived most of his 81 years in the Magic Valley area. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in the class of 1957.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Kerbs, in August of 1959 in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they had 4 children, Greg (Barb) of Twin Falls, Shelley of Hansen, Jeff (Susan) of Filer and Scott (Tammy) of Twin Falls.

Dad worked as an accountant after getting a Bachelor's degree from BYU. He was a cougar through and through and would always find a game to watch, even if it was 30 years ago. In his later years he loved working with his son and grandsons doing metal work.

Max is preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings and a granddaughter, Briann. He leaves behind his sweetheart of 61 years, a sister, his 4 children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members who loved him very much. He was a great man.

A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on September 15, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Many thanks to Hospice Visions for their care and support. It was short but appreciated.