Nola Jean Webb Higley

August 22, 1937 ~ September 7, 2020

Nola Jean Webb Higley, age 83, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 7, 2020 of complications following a stroke.

Nola worked as the Medical Librarian at the Magic Valley Memorial Hospital and was instrumental in setting up the new library. It was a career that she enjoyed immensely, and was very good at it.

Nola was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kirk Rheams, Sister Rita, Brother Rex Webb, Sister in Law Karen Web, stepson Blaine Higley and his wife Yvonne Higley. She is survived by her husband Clark Higley, her brothers Alan Webb, Glendale AZ, Larry Webb (Paige) Clinton, UT sister Gloria (Dale) Dopita, Pocatello ID, Sister in law Colleen Webb, Highland UT, Brother in law Emmett Bartlett, Wendell ID, Stepson Chad(Mary) Higley, Kimberley ID, Stepdaughters Sherie (John) Thain, Declo ID, Lanette Higley, Portland OR, Linda Higley, Twin Falls ID, 17 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren. Nola remembered each grandchild and great grandchild by sending them a 2 dollar bill on their birthday.

A graveside service will be held on 16 September 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com