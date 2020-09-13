Karl Konrad Herbst

May 18th, 1957 - September 4th, 2020

Karl Konrad Herbst, 63, of Twin Falls passed away Friday September 4th of natural causes. He was born May 18th, 1957 in Twin Falls to Bill and Irene Herbst. Karl attended Bickel Elementary, O'leary Jr. High and Twin Falls High School.

After high school he pursued a career as a professional siding contractor. He was one of the best in the state. He also dabbled in carpentry, a Jack of all trades. He was very active in sports and excelled in Basketball and Softball. He could be heard back in the day at Harmon Park playing 3rd base yelling, "Hum Baby Hum Baby!!" at the batter up. He was quick witted like his father and always had a joke to tell. He was impressive at his voice impersonations and famously mimicked John Wayne and Paul Lynde.

Karl had a love of racing and often took "the boys" to Magic Valley Speedway. He was a known pool shark swindling side bets from his friends at the Corner pocket and playing tournaments in Jackpot. He also enjoyed silver mining in Jackpot and was pretty good at it! One of his favorite past times lately was going to bingo and pinochle with his mother and older sister.

Karl is survived by his mother Irene Herbst of Twin Falls, sister Lucrezia Blaye of Twin Falls, sister Cass Herbst of Boise, brother Kris Herbst (Debbie) of Twin Falls and sister Kattie Steele (Chuck) of

Hagerman. He is also survived by a son Derek Miller of Oregon and longtime friend Terri Watson of Twin Falls as well as nieces and nephews: Adrian Wengert, Arik (Katie) Wengert, Breanna Blaye, Stephanie Marx (Jared), Kessa Grossman (Stephen), Kyler Wonenberg and several grand-nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his Father Bill Herbst. There will be no services at this time, however the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. You may leave a condolence at www.whitereynolds.com.