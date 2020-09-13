Frances Eloise Martin

June 15, 1940 ~ September 10, 2020

Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Eloise was born June 15, 1940, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Aubert and Mabel Eloise Morgan Craven. She attended school in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School. She married Gary Dean Osterhout on September 11, 1959, in Rupert. They had four children, Jody, Earl, Debby and Jamie and raised them in Declo. Gary passed away on July 7, 1991. Eloise then married Robert Lee Martin on February 15, 1992, and they have resided in Burley.

She worked as the office manager and was the familiar voice of the community events at KBAR radio for 20 years. She was a member of Rupert First Christian Church, a member of the Albion Ruth Rebecca Lodge, and served as a 4H leader.

The hobbies she enjoyed throughout her life was oil and water color painting and all kinds of hand work. She was a wonderful cook, decorated wedding cakes for many years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Additionally, she and Bob were able to travel and visit many areas with their camp trailer. Most importantly, Eloise loved her family!

Eloise is survived by her husband, Robert Martin of Burley; her children, Jody (Julie) Osterhout of Rupert, Earl (Liz) Osterhout of Caldwell, Debby (Jim) Judd of Burley, and Jamie (Arca) Osterhout of Jackson; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and her stepchildren, Cindy Martin of Idaho Falls, Linda Martin of Sandy, Utah, Julie Martin of Rigby, Alex Martin of Rexburg, and Jennifer Martin of Idaho Falls.

In addition to her husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.