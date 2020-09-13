Deborah (Debbie) Hillier

February 20, 1960 - August 6, 2020

Deborah (Debbie) Hillier, 60, of Filer, ID, formally of Jerome, was called home to our heavenly father on August 6, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

Debbie was born on February 20, 1960 to Jerry H. Cooley and Patricia J. Cooley Mitchell in Jerome, ID. She spent most of her life in Jerome, ID, finally residing in Filer, ID. Debbie was blessed with two sons from her first marriage to Rod Hillier, Andrew and Jared. She worked various jobs throughout her life but was most dedicated as an Optical Technician.

Debbie is survived by her mom and dad, Patricia and Troy Mitchell of Filer, her sons and grandchildren, Andrew (Noemi) Hillier (Decklin and Amaris) of Twin Falls, Jared (Stacy) Hillier (Aspen and Morgan) of Hagerman, Brother Curtis (Yvette) Cooley (Brayden) of Seaside, OR and sister Robyn (Terry) Weatherford (Leia, Allysha and Cassidy) of Twin Falls, and of course her beloved terrier, Tink. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Cooley.

Debbie loved the outdoors, whether it be camping, water skiing, fishing, or gardening. She loved to cook for her family and friends, always being ready for the next holiday meal coming up. Debbie loved holidays and strived to make each one of them special for her family, especially for her grandchildren and nieces and nephews as family was most important to her. She was a sassy, classy lady! She was feisty and fought hard through her battle with throat cancer. She loved her family and friends and would give the shirt off her back to help someone out and often did. She is dearly loved and missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor on September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family ceremony will follow at the Filer Cemetery on Sept 26, 2020.