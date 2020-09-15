Betty J. Morris

June 30, 1934 ~ September 10, 2020

Our precious Mom, Grandma, and Nana slipped from this world into the next on September 10, 2020, to join her beloved husband John in praising Jesus for all eternity. After 86 years on this earth, she is home at last.

The oldest of three children, Betty was born on June 30, 1934, in Rose Hill, Iowa, to Walter and Evelyn Robbins. She was later joined by two brothers, David (1936) and Richard (1946). Her years on the family farm provided a strong work ethic and wisdom for life. She attended Rose Hill School, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1952.

In 1951, she met John "Len" Morris through mutual friends at a restaurant in Rose Hill, and they soon began dating. On one of those dates they attended a revival meeting, where they learned of God's plan of salvation and both accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. This commitment was to influence and guide them throughout the rest of their lives. They were married on February 24, 1952, in the Rose Hill Community Church, and their family was made complete with the arrival of Julie Ann in 1953 and Lauri Sue in 1956. They moved to Twin Falls in June of 1961 for John's employment and resided there for the remainder of their lives. After nearly 67 years of marriage, John passed away in February of 2019, and Betty missed him with all her heart.

Although Betty worked briefly at various office jobs over the years, she felt her true vocation was in providing a solid loving home for her husband and daughters. She was thrifty, creative, and practical. Her artistic nature lent itself to painting, decorating, dollhouse miniatures, and sewing and upholstery projects. Her work was beautiful, and she enjoyed sharing it with her family and friends. Together, she and John opened their home regularly to teenagers as they served as youth sponsors for the church. That led to lifelong cherished relationships with many of those "kids."

Of Betty's many talents, music stands out as the one that had the most impact. She was a skilled pianist and organist and served the Lord many years with those talents at Tyler Street Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church. One could always tell when it was her hands on the keyboard, for her music exuded joy and spirit. Even as her mind and body failed, she continued to play for fellow residents at Bridgeview until she could play no longer.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her best friend and husband John, and her brother David. She is survived by her daughters Julie (Steve) Jones and Lauri Barnett; her grandchildren David, Matt, and Amy; and her great grandchildren Kris, Connor, Jaiden, Kaitlyn, Jonathan, and Ava. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Twin Falls Christian Academy or Grace Baptist Church music program.

Our hearts are grateful for the patient, loving care mom received from the staff at Bridgeview and their kindness to our family. Special thanks, too, to St. Luke's Home Health and Hospice for their tender care of mom in her final days. We know she appreciated all of you.

A memorial service will be held Friday September 18 at 2pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Monday September 21, 2020 at the Filer Cemetery at 2pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.