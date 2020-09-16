Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James R. Weimer
DIED
August 25, 2020

James R. Weimer

April 4, 1944 ~ August 25, 2020

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McCammon City Park, starting at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will begin an hour prior to the service. The following Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe.

Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McCammon City Park
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
McCammon City Park
Funeral services provided by:
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.