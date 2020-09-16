Elwyn "Yogi" Behrens

September 22, 1925 ~ September 12, 2020

Elwyn "Yogi" Behrens, 94 of Wendell, Idaho, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital.

Elwyn was born on September 22, 1925 in Linn Township, Wisconsin, the son of Eleanor Nichols and Ralph Behrens. Elwyn grew up on the family farm near Zenda, Wisconsin and went to school in Hebron, Illinois. Elwyn played basketball at Hebron with a population of 96 students. Elwyn was recruited to play at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. He was nicknamed Yogi and was known as such for the remainder of his life. Yogi transferred to Idaho State University after his freshman year, following his coach to Pocatello, Idaho. Yogi was a three-time letterman at ISU and met Margaret Ann Beem while he was there.

Yogi and Margaret Ann were married on June 14, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. Yogi then joined the Air Force on July 20, 1951 and was stationed in Hunter, Georgia. Yogi was deployed to Japan during the Korean war where he was a fireman on the base and eventually a physical conditioning specialist. Yogi and Margaret Ann moved several times before Yogi ended his Air Force service July 19, 1955 and moved his family to Fairfield, Idaho.

Yogi taught P.E. at Camas County High School, and coached football, boy and girls' basketball, and track. Yogi was a pioneer in women's basketball and was honored in 2007 with a Legends of The Game presentation by the IHSAA for his 44-0 three-year record with the Camas women's team.

In 1962 Yogi and his family moved to Wendell, Idaho where he taught and coached. Yogi taught hundreds of students P.E., Earth Science, Math, and Driver's Ed. In his time from 1962-63 until 1982-83 Yogi coached many sports and guided multiple state champion teams. In 1976 serving as Athletic director, Yogi designed and built a state-of-the-art athletic facility and gym. The gym was used for district tournaments for decades. Yogi retired from Wendell in 1995.

Yogi and Margaret Ann loved camping and spending time with their family at Redfish Lake in Stanley. Yogi and Margaret Ann spent more than 60 summer vacations with their children and grandchildren enjoying the outdoors. When their family was back at work and school, Yogi and Margaret Ann would travel the western United States with their RV trailer camping and golfing many courses. In his later years Yogi enjoyed collecting golf balls from all the courses he played and many others.

Yogi is survived by two sons, Stacey Del Behrens and Terry Elwyn Behrens both of Twin Falls, one daughter, Vicky Lynn Jackson of Meridian. Seven grandchildren, Jennifer Rene Jackson-Kim, Kimra Lynn Rich, Derek Kole Jackson, Tyler Kent Jackson, Tiffany Dawn Arizmendi, Rebecca Ann Behrens and Katelyn Marie Behrens, and nine great grandchildren, Kiya Lee Jackson, Keira Rose Jackson, Maxwell Jackson Rich, Declan Jarvis Rich, Isaac Isaih Arizmendi, Janice Adelina Arizmendi, Esmeralda Elizabeth Arizmendi, Estrella Violeta Arizmendi and Eliazar DeJesus Arizmendi.

Yogi was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ann Behrens, his parents, Eleanor Nichols and Ralph Behrens, brothers, Eugene Behrens, Richard Behrens, Harry Behrens, sister, Harriet Hyatt.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell, Idaho. For health considerations all attendees will be required to wear masks.

Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.