D. Kevin Hansen

September 15, 1978 ~ September 5, 2020

Daniel Kevin Hansen, 41, of Melba, Idaho passed away at about 5pm on Saturday 5, 2020 at Granite Peak in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, in Park County, Montana.

Kevin was born September 15, 1978 in Aurora, Colorado, the son of Michael G. Law and Dana Sue Terrell. His family moved from Colorado to Idaho Falls, Idaho after his parents were divorced. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Marcus R. Hansen, after their marriage in 1985.

Kevin competed in gymnastics and wrestling during his middle school and high school years, but it wasn't until he started rock climbing in 1994 that he found his true love.

Kevin was a graduate of Idaho Falls High School and served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colombia, Barranquilla Mission. Later he earned a bachelor's degree in Geology with a minor in Outdoor Education and an associates in Spanish from Idaho State University. Several years later he would complete a Master's Degree in Adventure Education from Prescott College.

He married Tammie Kingston on March 15, 2002 and they were blessed with four wonderful children.

For over 13 years he worked as a Seminary teacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout Idaho, Utah and Arizona.

He enjoyed serving in many different volunteer positions within the Church and especially loved working with the youth. He had a natural gift for storytelling and teaching and many who were privileged to hear him couldn't help but be attracted to his humor, vitality, and love of life.

Kevin became known as one of the most active and skilled climbers in Idaho. His early rock climbing adventures included Zion National Park, Yosemite National Park, Devils Tower Wyoming and the City of Rocks in Idaho. Later his love of rock climbing evolved into a passion for ice climbing and mountaineering.

He made several difficult climbs in Idaho's Lost River Range including four impressive first ascents on Mount Borah, Sacajawea, and Mount Idaho. He loved traveling to Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho to climb frozen waterfalls and was sought after for his mountaineering, rock and ice climbing experience and abilities. His plan to climb North America's tallest peak, Denali in Alaska in May 2020, was canceled due to the complications related to Covid-19. Just before his passing Kevin hit his 25th "high point" of the 50 states.

Kevin enjoyed many self-described "dopamine filled experiences" with his two brothers and father as they climbed Montana's tallest mountain, Granite Peak on Labor Day weekend 2020. After reaching the summit and starting his descent, he was accidentally swept off a ledge and fell about 1000 feet when a large boulder the party was rappelling from dislodged from the wall, starting a rock-slide that carried him to his death.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie Kingston Hansen of Melba, ID; and his children: Winter Ryan Hansen, West Reed Hansen, Walker Sky Hansen, Whisper Rose Hansen; father, Marcus Reed Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, James William Guy Law Hansen (Teri Bates Hansen) of Post Falls, ID and Terrell Law Hansen (Bethany Sue Hansen) of Ucon, ID; father, Michael G. Law (Dianna J. Law) of New Braunfels, TX.

He was preceded in death by his older sister, Lori Ann Flatland Hansen and mother, Dana Sue Terrell Hansen. A community memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Melba High School football field. Additionally a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11am in Idaho Falls at the New Sweden cemetery. Both services will be broadcast live over the internet via Facebook at facebook.com/tammie.hansen.31. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208)467-7300