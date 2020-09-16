George "T" Nauman Jr.

January 18, 1930 ~ September 12, 2020

The world lost on of its best- if the world had more T's in it, it would be a much better place for all of us.

T was born in Berryville, Arkansas, to George Jr. Nauman and Lessie May Nauman on January 18, 1930. His parents and three siblings moved from Berryville to Hansen, Idaho, in an old pickup truck with some fort of bed top cover. In that pickup bed there where only the belongings they could bring and four kids. His dad never drove, so he hired someone to drive them here. They arrived in Hansen on April 21, 1939. T's mom passed away in March of 1941, so his sister Liz took over the role of being mom to the three boys. T went through school in Hansen, he played football and participated in track and in his senior year, his team won the State High School Football Championship, which is quite a feat for such a small town.

After he graduated, he joined the U.S. Army and saw active wartime in the Korean War in 1951-1952. His specialty was an artillery instructor. He contracted an eye disease which took one of his eyes permanently and damaged the other.

After returning home to Hansen, he and his sweetheart Nanette Arment, courted for a while and then married in 1953. To this union three children were born, Teresa, Suzanne and Andrew. As a family they enjoyed camping, sightseeing and fishing during their travels around Idaho and neighboring states. T was always a fisherman looking to "hook the big one," which he did numerous times.

Nan became ill in the early 1990's and T became a very dedicated caregiver to Nan until the end of her life. After 41 years of marriage, she passed away on December 13, 1994.

After a time, he met Mary Scott. They courted for a while and then were married in October 1998. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling to many places near and far. Eventually they found a place to call home for the winter seasons, near Parker, Arizona. It was a nice campground full of wonderful people form all over the U.S. and Canada. These fine folds all became great lifelong friends. This snowbird lifestyle continued many years until their health prevented any further trips.

T never met a stranger, was always up for a laugh or a good time whether it was on you or on him. He would seem like a piece of course sandpaper but in actuality, he was soft as silk; always a kind, good natured and would do anything he could for anyone. He loved children and called them WALT!

T was a proud, dedicated man, proud of his family, home, yard and work. He worked hard as a brick and block mason, as well as a professional painter. He was very proud to have been part of building several commercial buildings in the valley. He also served many terms on the Kimberly City Council and on the Kimberly School Board.

T is survived by his wife, Mary Nauman, his sister Liz Johnson, his daughter Sue Burnside (grandchildren Alison and Aaron), daughter-in-law Jenny Nauman (grandchildren Jonas and Bella), step children Marty (Sherrie) Jacobs, Tami (Tom) Billman, many step grandchildren, nephews, nieces and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Nanette, his brothers, Jessie, Joe and Festus, his daughter Teresa and son Andy.

May you rest in peace and fly with the angel's, dear sir! You will surely be missed by many and will always be in our hearts and on our minds.

A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and those that helped in the care of T in his final days. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18th at Sunset Memorial.