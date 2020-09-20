Genette Tankersley

August 28, 1932 - September 15, 2020

Genette Tankersley, 88, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020.

Genette was born August 28, 1932 in Harrison, Arkansas to James Robert Pettit and Iva Ella Manning Pettit. She had three older brothers Manning, Little James, JC and one younger brother, Paul David. She moved with her parents to the Jerome, Idaho area when she was 6 years old. Genette was raised on a farm where she spent many hours riding her horse. She graduated from Jerome High School in 1950 and then attended business school in Twin Falls.

Genette married Lloyd Tankersley on November 8, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. Genette stayed in Jerome while Lloyd served in the U.S. Army, as a paratrooper. Upon his return they continued to live there until 1958 when they moved their family of three daughters and one son to Ontario, Oregon. They purchased the Texaco service station on the corner of Idaho Ave. and Oregon St. Several years later they sold it and purchased the Richfield service station one block north on Oregon St. Genette later worked for State Farm Insurance for 30+ years, first for Leonard Cates and then for Loren Halcom.

Upon her retirement, Genette and Lloyd moved to Arizona, living in the Parker Dam area for about 20 years. Lloyd passed away in 2012. They were married for 61 years. In 2018 Genette moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to her family.

Genette was a big supporter of anything her kids were involved in. She attended their athletic events and chaperoned out of town trips. She continued that support for her grandchildren, even going as far as Sydney, Australia to watch her grandson Charles wrestle in the 2000 Olympics.

Genette belonged to a bowling league for many years. She grew a wonderful vegetable garden. She spent many weekends camping and fishing with her friends. She also walked 3 miles almost every morning for many years while she lived in Arizona. After she moved to Boise, she would do a lap around the complex in which she lived or she would ride her stationary bike.

One of her most painful experiences in life was the death of her son Paul Lloyd "Pete", age 11, who died unexpectedly on January 1, 1968. She also lost a great-grandson, Jaxon, in 1992 from injuries suffered in a car collision.

Genette is survived by her daughters Lynette (Larry) Goodwin, Emmett, ID, Cindy (Bill) Rice, Boise, ID, Gail (Rollo) Stephens, Sacramento, CA. and her grandchildren Jami Cartwright, Charles Burton, Sarah Watson, Genny Savoie, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Genette was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her son, her great-grandson and her husband.

Per Genette's wishes, there will be a graveside service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Ontario, Oregon at the Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.