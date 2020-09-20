Jeanne M. Bluemer

July 16, 1931 ~ September 13, 2020

Our precious mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Jeanne Bluemer, passed away and into the arms of Jesus and her beloved husband, Wayne, on September 13, 2020. She lived her life with humility, grace, and kindness, focused solely on her family until the very end.

Jeanne was born on July 16, 1931 in Richfield, Idaho to Patrick and Alpha Byrne. The youngest of 5 children and the only girl, Jeanne was adored by her brothers Patrick, Jim, Fred, and Joe who watched over and protected her as they grew up and grew old together.

Later, the family moved to Boise where Jeanne attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and later graduated from Boise High School in 1950 and worked for the State of Idaho.

Jeanne met the love of her life, Wayne, after returning to Richfield with her family. The two crazy kids eloped and were married within 10 days of their first official date on December 7, 1952. They later had their marriage blessed at St. John's Cathedral. Jeanne and Wayne were married for 65 years, prior to Wayne's passing in September 2018.

Wayne and Jeanne raised their three girls, Shannon (Tom Barnes), Colleen (Reed Crozier) and Jodie Lindsay in Jerome. Jeanne focused on raising the girls and helping Wayne with the farm north of Jerome for 24 years. Jeanne and Wayne then became small business owners and operated Baskin Robbins in Twin Falls for 18 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, a faith that sustained her all her life.

Jeanne was an avid bowler attending many tournaments with friends. She was an excellent baker and we have all benefited from her delicious coconut cream pie & chocolate chip cookies. She would make huge batches of strawberry jam and distribute them to all the family. Jeanne thought of others first and generously shared anything she had with someone in need. She loved to play cards and was known to regularly win our family Texas Hold-Em' poker games. Later in life, the Jerome Senior Center became a place for friendship and pinochle with old friends. Possibly her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren at sporting events and cheering them on. When dad was with us, they loved to camp with the Good Sam club making many lifelong friends. She was determined to enjoy life to the fullest until her time on earth was over and this she did! Just this past year she went White-water rafting and kayaking! She had a determined, adventuresome spirit.

Jeanne is survived by her brother, Jim Byrne of Boise; Fred (Heather) Byrne, Nampa, three amazing daughters, eight grandkids, 20 great grandkids and two great-great grandchildren. Jeanne's greatest love was her family and nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by her great- grandchildren. While she will be missed by so many, we know she is in heaven, holding Dad's hand, and enjoying the best seat in the house for all the kids' ball games she loved so much.

A private service will be held on September 25, 2020 beginning with the Rosary at 1:00. Her life video will precede Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, Jerome, ID.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Capstone Missions, a non-profit Jeanne loved and supported. Capstone Missions provides financial, medical, housing and emotional support to the orphans in Tijuana. You can make your donation in Jeanne's name by going to the website CapstoneMissions.org and clicking on Take Action or mail to P.O. Box 561, Jerome, ID 83338.

