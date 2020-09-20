Wayne Robert Moberg

July 17, 1931 ~ August 9, 2020

Wayne Robert Moberg of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 89. Wayne passed peacefully with his beloved wife Betty and daughter Michelle by his side.

Wayne was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 17, 1931, to Axle and Eva Moberg. Wayne was preceded in death by his daughter Gail Diane (Moberg) Ulrich. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Betty Ann Moberg, daughter Michelle (Moberg) Hughes, her husband Mitch, daughter Lynne (Moberg) Sheese and her husband Steve. Two Grandchildren Nicholas Hughes and Stephanie (Hughes) Craig, her husband Adam and their 3 daughters, Rylee, Laramie and Kimber his Great-grandkids. Two grandchildren in Canada, Kristen and Kimberly Ulrich.

Wayne enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 to join his older brother who was his idle. In September of 1954 he met Betty Neuwirth, it was love at first sight and they got married in January of 1955. Betty lived the Navy life with Wayne who served on Active Duty from 1948-1968 with the majority of his career either on Destroyers' or in training commands mentoring the next generation of fleet Sailors. For his final active duty tour; Master Chief Moberg was selected to be the Command Master Chief of the USS Turner Joy, this was a proud moment for him. He completed four tours over to Vietnam during his time on the USS Turner Joy. In 1968 when Wayne retired from the Navy, he moved his family to Seattle, WA where a friend introduced him to Cable Construction. While working for Cable Construction he was offered the position to Manage Buhl Cable TV, so he moved his family to Buhl, Idaho and started up Buhl Cable TV. Wayne retired from Buhl Cable TV in 1988. Wayne and Betty love living in Buhl (they have the best neighbors anyone could ask for). Wayne was very active within the Community of Buhl. Neither of them ever missed a school football game or basketball game when Michelle was in high school.

Wayne had a special place in his heart for the US Navy. Wayne and Better loved to travel and each year a trip was made for many Navy reunions and special occasions with fellow shipmates and friends.

Wayne was a very dedicated Shriner where he served as an Ambassador and also acted as an assistant to the Potentates. As a Shriner every year Wayne would visit many Magic Valley Elementary Schools sharing information with the students about the Shriners Burn Program.

Wayne served as a volunteer for the Buhl Cops on Patrol, assisting Buhl officers in keeping their community safe. Wayne served as President of this organization.

Wayne volunteered at St Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls. He was happy to assist and complete any tasks needed of him. Two days a week he would drive the shuttle assisting visitors with rides to and from their vehicles. He loved doing this job and meeting and talking with people. Wayne always carried hard candy treats with him for the kids that rode the shuttle.

For Wayne Veterans Day was an important date. Wayne was instrumental in making sure that the Popplewell Elementary School Honor Choir and Director Mrs. Katy LaGrone would perform each year to honor all Veterans at a ceremony in the Buhl City Park. Wayne also enjoyed volunteering his time for the Veterans Day Poppy Sells.

Wayne was such a strong example for all of us. He was so giving and cared so much for his country, community, family and friend.

Wayne was able to accomplish so much in his life with his wonderful wife Betty right at his side sharing all of his passions and love for others.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.A. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service Wayne will be laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, ID. with full Military Honors at 1:00 P.M.

Following the burial the family would like to invite friends to join the family to share memories of Wayne at the First Christian Church located at 1005 Poplar St, in Buhl. Food and drinks will be served.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.