Frank Michael Baum

October 8, 1935 – September 14, 2020

Frank Michael Baum of Twin Falls died Monday, September 14, 2020. Frank was born in Libertyville, Illinois on October 8, 1935 to Carl Baum and Mary (Jaworek) Baum. He is survived by his son Gary (Maria) Baum, grandson Kyle Baum and Daughter-in-Law Annie Baum. His is also survived by his siblings Johnnie Baum of Washington, Richey Baum, Mary Anne (Johnnie) Baier, Carol (Jerry) Rhoton and Diane (Larry) Hook all of Illinois and long-time companion Georgia Durban and Family. He is preceded in death by his wife Rita Baum and son Dan Baum

Frank was many things… Master Cabinet Maker at his shop, Quality Woodworking for 30+ years and was always honest and fair. A Gardner with his wife Rita, they loved spending time in the garden and grew many varieties of flowers, but I think the yellow rose was one of dad's favorite. Fishing with his family on Sunday's (the only day he had off) from the time I can remember. His fish fry's were well known and attended by many family and friends. He enjoyed, later in life, fishing with his Friend Dick Stockard and son Gary. Golf was another part of his life, playing in many tournaments, like the father-and-son tournaments and winning a few times. Frank also sponsored a Wednesday night twilight golf teams that won several seasons. Frank also got a hole-in-one on the 4th Hole at the Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course during a 4th of July golf scramble, fortunately he purchase the hole-in-one insurance as he had to buy a beer / drink for all the golfers. Frank also enjoyed his weekly visits with Lee Olivas and Finnie Morales.

Frank was also known for his poems that he recited often. He was able to make people laugh, always willing to help someone, was always happy and never held a grudge. Till we meet again, we love you.

A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm, located at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls. Service at 10:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.