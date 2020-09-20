Noran Kell

July 15, 1939 ~ September 14, 2020

Noran Kell, 81 of Kimberly, Idaho passed away with Congestive Heart Failure on September 14, 2020.

Noran was born on July 15, 1939 in Kimberly, Idaho the daughter to Richard and Ada Sparks. Noran met the Love of her life, Troy Kell in Kimberly, Idaho. They married February 20, 1965. Troy passed away March 10, 1996. She attended school in Kimberly, Idaho and furthered her education through Twin Falls Business College. Noran was a certified Bookkeeper. She was employed at Berg Insurance, Shotwell Electric and Freedom Electric, then retirement. Noran loved the camping and fishing trips with her husband of many years. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles. She had several small dogs through the years that she so loved.

Funeral services to held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, viewing at 10:00 am at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue. Burial Services to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.