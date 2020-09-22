Patricia Marie Reyes

August 20, 1942 ~ September 15, 2020

Patricia Marie Reyes went to be with the Lord for whom she believed in and who she took comfort in, on September 15, 2020.

How do we let the world know about Patricia, also known as Marie, Pat, Patsy, Mom, and Grandma and what she meant to her family and friends, as well as those reading this peek into her life.

Patricia was born on August 20, 1942, in Monte Vista, Colorado to Samuel and Theresa Savala. She was fourth in a family of six children. She met and married her longtime friend and love, Joe Reyes in April of 1962, who preceded her in death in 2012. They had five children. Our Dad's nick name for our mom was "Boo Boo" often used when he was in trouble. Their relationship enabled them to reach goals and dreams for their children, in which neither could have been accomplished without the other.

She showed her drive, her intelligence, her artistic talent and her love for family. In the fields and sheepherding with her father, she started working at an early age to help support their family. There was no time for school and with little or no education she taught herself to read. At seventeen she worked at Ore-Ida Foods in Burley, Idaho where she met our dad Joe. After they were married in 1962, ambitious and driven to support her own family decided to become a beautician and put herself through Cosmetology School. She then later founded New Wave Hair Design and ran her successful business without formal training until she retired in 2007. All of her children remember playing and working with mom at the beauty shop.

Patricia was a dedicated mother first and foremost while working full-time. While raising her children she was completely involved in their lives. She and Joe loved to take their children camping on weekends. She contributed to the community as a Campfire leader for young girls, she was a Boy Scout leader, helped her husband coach baseball, and volunteered for her children's school functions. Patricia also volunteered to style hair for local plays and the Dilettantes. For many years she attended and volunteered at St. Edwards Church in various capacities, including making rosaries for others which she enjoyed. Her faith and love for God was unmoving. If you needed a prayer or a rosary made, you called "mom."

She worked hard at everything she did. "No" or "you cant do it" were not an option. She always found a way to make things happen. Even fitting a six foot Christmas tree inside a 1965 VW bug with groceries, herself and three of her children. The rope had broken so we had to put the tree inside the car.

Patricia is survived by five children and their spouses: Rachel Burdick (Roger), Josephine Reyes, Gabriel Reyes (Kristyna), J.P. Reyes (Renette), and Mario Reyes (Becky). Patricia had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her grandchildren Teresa Berkley (Travis, deceased), Clayton Vanderpool (Mallory), Samuel Reyes, SPC (Specialist First Class) Lucas White, Jasmine Reyes, Cameron Reyes, and Eli Reyes. She also had four great-grandchildren, Jaden Berkley, Jorden Berkley, Gabriel Berkley, and Gweneth Berkley. Patricia also has a special godchild Noe who lives in El Salvador, for who she has supported and loved.

Patricia is survived by her two sisters and their husbands Clara (Frank) Cantu and Linda (Jerry) Olsen. She was preceded in death by sisters Delores Hernandez, Ersie Brito, and her twin brother, Tobias Savala.

We will miss her wit, love, caring, and unending faith. She had an immensely positive effect on her family and all who knew her.

God will have transported her to His and our Dad's loving arms, and her faith helps us know this was the plan for the pain we feel today.

We would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and therapists from Serenity. They took great care of our Mother and they all worked very hard to find the diagnosis. We also would like to thank the nurses at St. Luke's who took care of her. My mom commented how she was blessed to have such caring people at both facilities. Thank you.

A rosary will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the funeral, there will be a broadcast via their website at www.whitereynoldschapel.com on Patricia's obituary, under the photos & video tab where you'll find the webcast link. Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Flanary and the staff at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Masks are encouraged.