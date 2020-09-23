Ross Milton Koyle

September 23, 1931 ~ September 19, 2020

Our beloved Husband, father and grandfather, Ross Milton Koyle was born on September 23, 1931 and passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was born in Burley, Cassia Idaho to Ross Fielding and Emma Fay Jolley Koyle. He was the sixth in a family of 12 children. He went to school in Hazel, Burley, and graduated from Burley High School.

He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. When he returned home he farmed on the farm with his dad. Soon after he met and married Janice Doreen Bench on May 28, 1953.

They settled in Heber City, Utah where he managed the Avon Theater and Koyle family Shoe Store; in partnership with his dad.

After selling both businesses, he worked on the farm for a short while before becoming an insurance agent. He sold for 20 years for Metropolitan before starting his own agency. Rosco Insurance Service Inc. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for 12 years as a ward clerk with 5 bishops. He was stake clerk in the Pocatello Idaho North Stake for 9 years. He also served as Bishop of the 46th Ward. Then he served as stake clerk under 4 stake presidents for 18 years.

He is survived by; his wife, Janice of Pocatello; children, Shanna (Mike) Farwell, Debra (Steve) Call, Milton (Rhonda) Koyle, Launa Faye (Paul) Gregersen, Karma (Frank) Skinner, and Marsha Olverson; 25 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Melba Jean (Eldon) Lind, Orland (Jessie) Koyle, Rulon (Karen) Koyle, Karen (Paul) Searle; Ranaye (Marvin) Winfrey; and sister-in-laws Arlene Koyle & Charlene Koyle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Esther Galbraith, Lester, John, George, Lavon and Paul Koyle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4890 Whitaker Road. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.