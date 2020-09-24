Dan G Green December 24, 1931 ~ September 22, 2020 Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 24, 1931, in Almo, Idaho, to Weldon George and Florence Ruth Nunn Green, he and his twin brother, Don, were the fourth and fifth of six children. He attended schools in Almo, Raft River, Albion, and Burley, where he graduated from Burley High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Delores Price, also from Burley, on June 12, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Dan loved people of all ages. He was kind and compassionate and was always looking for ways to serve others. His favorite hymn was, "Have I Done Any Good?" – and that is how he lived his life. Throughout his life he was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His passion for service was most evident in temple work, where he had the opportunity to serve both as a temple worker and as a patron. He and Delores also enjoyed serving as stake and ward missionaries. Dan had a strong work ethic and developed many talents as a baker, glassworker, craftsman, handyman and master gardener. Resourceful and creative in problem solving, his motto was to "work smarter, not harder." He is survived by his wife, Delores Green of Burley; sons, Kim Alan Green of Draper, Utah, and Michael (Becky) Green of Brea, Calif.; daughters, Kathy Green of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa (Wallace) Blacker of Heyburn; 18 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Janet Sue, in 1960; his parents, Weldon and Florence Green; three brothers, Roy, Vern and twin brother Don; as well as two sisters, Ruth Catmull and LaVora Poulton. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.benpVdFK6RW4 .