Thomas Harbison

June 27, 1945 ~ September 23, 2020

Thomas Harbison, 75, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away September 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born to Elisha and Edith Harbison on June 27, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington. He spent his younger years around Grandview, Idaho, and as a teenager he moved to Mountain City, Nevada. While there, Tom moved in with his "second family", Karl and Dorothy Ratliff, and their 3 sons on the Ratliff Ranch where he went to school and worked on many different ranches. He was a true cowboy that was never happier than when he was on horseback. He graduated from Owyhee High as valedictorian.

After high school, Tom joined the United States Navy and served 4 years in Vietnam with his good friend Raymond Benner. Tom was very proud of being a veteran.

He married the love of his life, Terri Atwood Harbison, in Reno, Nevada, in 1972. They were happily married for 48 years. They lived in Hagerman, Idaho, the last 40 years and raised two children, Will Harbison and Angel Harbison Beutler. Tom's door was always open and had many kids that were his, not by blood, but by heart. But his heart was filled with love for his sweet girl, Angel and he never told her no.

He worked his early years as an electrician and then worked for Idaho Power at many different power plants for 33 years before retiring from Upper Salmon in 2008. The friends that he met there were his family also.

Tom's life revolved around his grandkids. He loved nothing more than being Grandpa. He was thrilled when he was able to teach his grandkids about horses and ranch life. He gave them that love, and it was very special.

He is survived by his wife, Terri of Hagerman; his daughter, Angel (Aaron) Beutler of Hagerman; his grandkids, Candace, Kayli, Kaden, and Karli Beutler of Hagerman; his sister, Phyllis Mendive, of Twin Falls; his brother, Albert (Diane) Kenison of Hermiston, OR; sister-in-law, Carol Harbison of Jerome, and many, many other close family members.

He is preceded in death by his son, Will Harbison; his parents; his brothers Jack Harbison and Bill Harbison; Grandma Abby; nieces Shawna Mendive, Brenda Kenison, and Michelle Kenison; and nephew, Daniel Kenison.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, ID with Dion Douville officiating.

Lunch will be following at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman, ID. All are welcome!

In lieu of flowers, Tom has requested a donation be made to the Will Harbison Memorial Scholarship at Jerome High School in Jerome, ID or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.