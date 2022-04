Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS - Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101 formally of Twin Falls, passed away in Boise, Idaho April 6, 2022. Viewing at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel on April 14, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Graveside service following at Sunset Memorial Park. Celebration of life on April 29th at 10:30 am at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho. Services are under the care and direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chaple in Twin Falls, Idaho.