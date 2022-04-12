Ada Fern Hestbeck Johnson Ellis

March 12, 1921 - April 6, 2022

Ada Fern Hestbeck Johnson Ellis graduated to heaven on April 6, 2022.

Ada was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 12, 1921; the seventh of nine children born to Andrea and August Hestbeck who came from Denmark and settled in Murtaugh, Idaho; a small farming community south of Twin Falls. Ada attended school in Murtaugh. After getting her teaching certificate from Albion Normal School in 1942 her career included schools in Murtaugh, Kinghill, and Twin Falls. She married her high school sweetheart, Orval Wayne Johnson, in December 1942 just before he left for Army basic training. During Orval's military training, they met Frank and MaryAlice LeVering, whose friendship lasted a lifetime.

She loved playing baseball and other outdoor activities. During her adult years in Twin Falls, she raised four children, had a wonderful garden, canned produce, sewed clothing, and volunteered in many capacities for the Camp Fire Girls of America. Ada and Orval were charter members of the Bluebirds Good Sam Club and the Twin Falls Snowmobile Club. After retiring they spent their winters in Blythe, CA., where they cultivated lifelong friendships.

Ada developed her artistic skills while in Blythe. Her family enjoys her exquisite paintings. She will be remembered for her crocheted dishcloths and a fabulous cinnamon roll recipe. Raisins are optional.

After Orval's passing in 1988, she became reacquainted with Winnard Ellis, the widower of a college classmate. They were married in 1990 and traveled extensively until Winn's death in 2002. Ada continued to live in the home she and Orval built-in Twin Falls until January 2016. With declining health and the need to be closer to family, she moved into the home of Anita and Luis in Meridian, Idaho, where she remained until April 6, 2022.

Ada enjoyed being a member of the Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church. She loved working with the quilters group every Wednesday. For the past two years, (due to Covid) Ada missed this special quilting time shared with the ladies and attending church services. The online Sunday services were a wonderful blessing; allowing her to view the sermon, the "Sharing of the Pics" and sing along with the worship group.

Ada is survived by her four children: Anita (Luis) Gonzalez, Darla Dobbins, Terry (Saundra) Johnson, all of Meridian, Idaho; and Kelly (Vince) Gomez, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Grandchildren: JoDee (Brian) Keegan, John (fiancé Sara White) LeVering, Lori (Matt) Blake, Staci (Chris) Kennedy, Riley (Olivia) Johnson, Nicole (Konner) Hunt, Teresa (Allan) Holmes, Joe (Marci) Gonzalez, Chris (Xko) Gonzalez, Deanna (Jacob) Pierson, David (Kayla) Riley, Tiffany Vance. Her thirty great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren all received special hugs each time she saw them. Generations of nieces and nephews survive her. Ada loved and cherished all her family.

A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls with a viewing from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church 765 W Chinden Blvd., Meridian, Idaho. To leave a condolence please visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.