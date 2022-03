Adelmo Maestas

ALBION - Adelmo Maestas, 81, of Albion passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home. Visitation and rosary will be held from 6 until 8 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Morrison in Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will follow the mass at the Albion cemetery. Funeral services are under the arrangement of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.